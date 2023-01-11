Analysts Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Target Price at C$23.50

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOA shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,070 shares in the company, valued at C$40,492,201.40.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE NOA opened at C$18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$495.66 million and a PE ratio of 10.36. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$20.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.77.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$191.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.13 million. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.



