Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $50.79

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.79.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $77,065.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.