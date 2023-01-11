Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $50.79

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.79.
TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Tenable Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61.
Insider Transactions at Tenable
In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $77,065.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tenable
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
