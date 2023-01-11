Analyzing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 0.50 $42.31 million N/A N/A Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Argo Blockchain has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Argo Blockchain and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 7 0 0 1.88 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 741.12%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -17.15% 0.93%

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

