Analyzing Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Carrols Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 2.51 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Carrols Restaurant Group $1.65 billion 0.05 -$43.03 million ($1.44) -1.12

Yoshiharu Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carrols Restaurant Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A Carrols Restaurant Group -4.28% -21.51% -2.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yoshiharu Global and Carrols Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 116.05%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

