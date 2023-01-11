Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given New GBX 1,400 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($14.62) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,150 ($14.01) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,050 ($12.79) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.91) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,182.33.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 3,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.