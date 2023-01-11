Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

AON has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AON to earn $14.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $307.33 on Wednesday. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AON will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 18.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 375,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AON by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 207,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 120.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 15.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.50.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

