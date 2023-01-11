Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Up 4.1%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 1,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMEH. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.36. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 285.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.