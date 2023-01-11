apricus wealth LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

apricus wealth LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.0% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

T stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. 431,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,863,448. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.



