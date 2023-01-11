apricus wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

apricus wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,075 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 71,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 111,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUFG. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.