apricus wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.81. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

