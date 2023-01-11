apricus wealth LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 131,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.