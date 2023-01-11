apricus wealth LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

apricus wealth LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 1.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,698,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,331,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 137.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

