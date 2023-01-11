apricus wealth LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.5% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 96,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 91,097 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 43.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $11,579,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 201,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 102.4% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. 98,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

