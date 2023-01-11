apricus wealth LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,139,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.27. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

