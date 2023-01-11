apricus wealth LLC Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

apricus wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.57. 14,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,694. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.