Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

