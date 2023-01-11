AR Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 104.8% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.5% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 72,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,072. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.91. The stock had a trading volume of 559,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,596,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.