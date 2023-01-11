AR Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,800 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average is $135.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

