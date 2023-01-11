Arcblock (ABT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.07 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00442686 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.05 or 0.01293582 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,439.73 or 0.31267811 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.