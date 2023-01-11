Ardor Price Tops $0.0711 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $71.07 million and $3.55 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00071921 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00064349 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001143 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009063 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00023879 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000903 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004216 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000208 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
