Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ARDC stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

