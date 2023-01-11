Argus Increases United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $300.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $263.50. 13,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,016. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.93.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,390 shares of company stock valued at $44,101,135 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

