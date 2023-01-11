Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Raised to $16.50 at Bank of America

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

ARHS stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

