Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Trading Up 6.2%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 41,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 33,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZMCF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arizona Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Arizona Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.