Ark One Day Volume Tops $10.60 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Ark has a total market cap of $45.17 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00026541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004730 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004478 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004934 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,334,478 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

