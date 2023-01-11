Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.57

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $3.60. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 10,054 shares changing hands.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $114.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

