Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $1,064,298.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,620,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,604,219,258.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 368,435 shares of company stock valued at $127,898,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.49. 12,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $336.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

