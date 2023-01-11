Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $252.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,208. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.57 and a 200 day moving average of $241.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $282.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

