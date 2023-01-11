Armor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,165,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 over the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

