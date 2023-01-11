Armor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. 301,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,863,448. The stock has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

