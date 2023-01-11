Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,620. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

