Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 4.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. 17,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,111. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.