Armor Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.38 Million in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.57% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. 85,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,346. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.