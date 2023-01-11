Armor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.86. 32,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.