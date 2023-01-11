Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,881 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIDU. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,000.

FIDU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,144. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93.

