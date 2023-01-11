Armor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,264. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

