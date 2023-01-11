Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 40,588 shares.The stock last traded at $59.42 and had previously closed at $59.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $562.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.2784 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $56,676.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $56,676.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor acquired 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,293 shares of company stock worth $508,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 39.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the third quarter worth $582,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the third quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the third quarter worth $1,302,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

