Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,776.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth about $45,328,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,987,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,565,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AORT stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.36. Artivion has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Artivion had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Artivion will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

