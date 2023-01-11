Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.28

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 87382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.45 price objective (up from C$0.35) on shares of Ascendant Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Ascendant Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

