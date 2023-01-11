ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Achieves $39.09 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, ASD has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $39.09 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00036871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00041225 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00019076 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000807 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00239958 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.058822 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,005,000.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

