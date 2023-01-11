Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to Issue $0.55 Dividend

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 1.2 %

ASHTY stock opened at $250.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.22. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $326.90. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ASHTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 340 ($4.14) to GBX 400 ($4.87) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.84) to GBX 6,000 ($73.10) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.85) to GBX 5,000 ($60.92) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,606.00.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

