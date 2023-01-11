Asset Planning Corporation Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.15. 72,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,310. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $239.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

