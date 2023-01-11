AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.83). Approximately 85,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.60 ($0.84).
AssetCo Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.59. The stock has a market cap of £94.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
AssetCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%.
Insider Transactions at AssetCo
About AssetCo
AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
