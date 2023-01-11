AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.83). Approximately 85,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.60 ($0.84).

AssetCo Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.59. The stock has a market cap of £94.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

AssetCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Insider Transactions at AssetCo

About AssetCo

In other AssetCo news, insider Gary Marshall purchased 414,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £248,755.20 ($303,064.33). Also, insider Mark Butcher bought 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £26,550 ($32,346.49).

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

