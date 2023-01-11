Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.45 and last traded at $140.65. 10,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,958,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.
Atlassian Stock Up 8.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average is $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian
In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,226 shares in the company, valued at $62,140,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,140,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,124 shares of company stock worth $40,520,368 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
