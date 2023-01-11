Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.45 and last traded at $140.65. 10,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,958,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Atlassian Stock Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average is $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,226 shares in the company, valued at $62,140,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,140,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,124 shares of company stock worth $40,520,368 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

