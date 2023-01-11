Atomic Wallet Coin Hits One Day Volume of $1,419.78 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $1,419.78 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00003196 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

