ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

ATS stock remained flat at $34.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. ATS has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

