AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

