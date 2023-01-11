Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Stock Price Up 25%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 126,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 382,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Auxly Cannabis Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.07 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group ( TSE:XLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.85 million. Research analysts predict that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.