AVINOC 1-Day Volume Hits $457,655.15 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a market cap of $90.08 million and $457,655.15 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00443912 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.01 or 0.01105224 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,503.92 or 0.31354354 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars.

