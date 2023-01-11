Avion Wealth Acquires Shares of 5,011 John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Avion Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Investors Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $19.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

